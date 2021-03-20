Left Menu

BMC to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day

It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:26 IST
BMC to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day.

Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.

In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable.

The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.

''It is a bitter pill we have to swallow now to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. We appeal to citizens to comply and help carry out the rapid antigen tests,'' a civic official said.

As per the circular, BMC officials have been given the target of carrying out 47,800 tests daily at places such as railway stations, bus depots, food joints, markets, tourist spots and government offices.

People will be chosen randomly for testing.

Even if a person has already undergone testing, the civic body will insist on retesting, as detection of the infection is more important, the BMC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

Protesters in a central German city clashed with police on Saturday over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers, the German news agency dpa rep...

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

Chaudhary, Verma win silver and bronze

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively in the mens 10m air pistol final on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The fancied world number four Chaudhary ...

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the governmentoffers immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private sectorhas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021