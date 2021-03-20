COVID-19: Goa sees 154 cases, 56 recoveries, 1.7k tests

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 154 and reached 56,525 on Saturday, while the day also saw the death toll remaining unchanged at 815 and the recovery count rising by 56, an official said.

The number of people discharged in the state is now 54,713, leaving it with an active caseload of 997, he added.

With 1,772 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,24,230, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,525, new cases 154, death toll 815, discharged 54,713, active cases 997, samples tested till date 5,24,230.

