Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus
I had myself tested and I am COVID-19 positive. The guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important not to let your guard down.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:58 IST
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, ''On having mild symptoms of COVID-19. I had myself tested and I am COVID-19 positive.'' The guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
''I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important not to let your guard down. Please follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe,'' the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
With the detection of 3,062 cases on Friday, Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike ever.
The city has recorded 3,55,897 COVID-19 cases and 11,565 casualties so far.
