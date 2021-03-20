Follow COVID-19 protocol to avoid resurgence of disease: JK BJP's appeal to people

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday expressed concern over the spike in coronavirus cases in the union territory and appealed to the people to religiously follow COVID-19 protocol to avoid resurgence of the viral disease.

BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta said the vaccination drive in progress, people have become careless and stopped adhering to various protective measures that were mandated for every citizen.

''The BJP appeals to the people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of a large number of fresh cases being reported from many states including our neighbour Punjab... there has also been a sudden spike in our Union Territory as well during this week,'' he said in a statement here.

He also urged the administration to ensure strict compliance of various protocols and standard operating procedure issued by it from time to time.

Taking note of the high rate of wastage of vaccine, the BJP also appealed to those who are eligible for the COVID vaccination to register themselves and get immunised at the earliest. ''The people are requested to report for vaccination as per the schedule given so that exact number of beneficiaries reach the vaccination site else the vaccine will be wasted since vial once opened has to be completely used in a given time,” he said.

Vaccine wastage in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 6.6 per cent, marginally higher than the national average of 6.5 per cent.

