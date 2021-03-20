Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the ''chain of dullness'' the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.

The collection, titled 'New Born', which the Delhi-based couturier presented at the 'physical edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, offers a fresh perspective on life that had come to a grinding halt last year in the wake of the health crisis.

Famous for his penchant for monochrome, Chauhan said through florals and shimmer he has tried to create ''balance'', both in designs and life.

''This pandemic led us to live life the monotonous way. This collection is designed keeping in mind the need to break this chain of dullness and come out with a new perspective.

''All ensembles have the glimpse of this celebration. The exquisite florals with the right balance of shimmer and shine indicate the balance that we need to honour this year in our lives,'' the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) postgraduate told PTI in an email interview.

Discussing the look of 'New Born', Chauhan said there are dramatic garments with intense sleeves, flowy fabric and shimmer details that gives one the freedom to move out, get ready to party, and celebrate life in their own way.

The designer, who hails from village Dharhara, in Bihar's Munger district, said he hopes people embrace the new year with new hopes.

''The Year 2020 has been very hard on people all around the globe. Some wish to forget and move on with their life not thinking about the challenges they have faced, trying to embrace the new year, and looking forward to all the good there is in the world. I wish to do same,'' he said.

The ongoing fashion gala is being held partly on the ground in Mumbai and online and Chauhan said this 'phygital' version has given the audience a chance to look at everything in a new way.

The colour palette for the collection is monotonous, but has a spark of pastels that aim is to celebrate life to its fullest, the designer explained.

''The influence one can draw in is obviously the idea of being newly born which can be understood in different terms and accepting the scenario as well as coming out with the most positive perspective.'' The event, organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will close on Sunday.

