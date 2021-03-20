Left Menu

Bengal reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:31 IST
Bengal reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,80,209 on Saturday as 383 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,303, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 125, followed by North 24 Parganas at 99 and Howrah at 33, it said.

Two COVID-19 patients from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas died due to comorbidities in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 298 people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,66,526.

The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 97.64 per cent.

West Bengal now has 3,380 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 89,37,990 sample tests, including 22,779 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies can't attend board events: EC

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday restrained political appointees holding the office of administrators in municipal corporations in West Bengal on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, ...

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...

Cong MPs dissociate themselves from parl panel report advocating implementation of 1 of 3 farm laws

Three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021