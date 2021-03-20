Left Menu

Gujarat sees 1,565 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 969 recoveries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:36 IST
Gujarat sees 1,565 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 969 recoveries

Gujarat reported 1,565 COVID- 19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,85,429, while the day also saw six deaths and 969 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the state is now 4,443, while the recovery count is 2,74,249, which is 96.08 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 6,737 active cases, including 69 on ventilator support, he added.

''The six deaths comprised two each in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Rajkot and Vadodara. Of the new cases, Surat led with 484, followed by 406 in Ahmedabad, 152 in Rajkot, 151 in Vadodara, while other districts saw cases in 15 to 35 range,'' he said.

With 2,02,529 patients getting inoculated on Saturday, including 1,87,654 from the senior citizen and 45 plus with comorbidities groups, the number of people getting the first and second dose so far stood at 28,36,204 and 5,92,712 respectively, a state government release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,442.

With one more person getting discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 3,396, while two deaths have left the UT with 44 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,85,429, new cases 1,565, death toll 4,443, discharged 2,74,249, active cases 6,737, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies can't attend board events: EC

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday restrained political appointees holding the office of administrators in municipal corporations in West Bengal on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, ...

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...

Cong MPs dissociate themselves from parl panel report advocating implementation of 1 of 3 farm laws

Three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021