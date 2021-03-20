Left Menu

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year

The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin.The 813 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,161 and 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:39 IST
Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin.

The 813 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,161 and 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Two more persons died from the pathogen, taking the number of fatalities to 10,955. A total of 77,888 tests, including 46,292 RT-PCR, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate rose to 1.07 per cent from 0.93 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 1,722 from 1,624 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 712 on Saturday from 682, it said.

Saturday's daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24, 1,063 more people were infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were afflicted with the disease.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

Asserting that the surge was not a cause for concern, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Thursday that officials had been directed for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases. PTI KND TIR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies can't attend board events: EC

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday restrained political appointees holding the office of administrators in municipal corporations in West Bengal on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, ...

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...

Cong MPs dissociate themselves from parl panel report advocating implementation of 1 of 3 farm laws

Three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021