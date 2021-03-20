Britain says 26.85 mln people have had first shot of vaccine

Britain said on Saturday that 26.85 million people had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, in line with an earlier announcement that more than half the country's adults had now had one shot. Official data showed that 96 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, compared with 101 deaths recorded the previous day.

There were 5,587 new cases of the virus, up from the 4,802 new cases a day earlier.

