France reports 4,353 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 high

France reports 4,353 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 highReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:12 IST
The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 66 to 4,353, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Saturday.
Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday as the government aims to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.
