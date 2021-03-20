France reports 4,353 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, new 2021 high

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 66 to 4,353, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday as the government aims to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)