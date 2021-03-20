Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 surge, MP CM asks people to follow mask rule

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:13 IST
He appealed to them to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly so that the state is spared a surge, an official release said. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured the New Market area in the capital Bhopal on Saturday and personally helped several shopkeepers wear masks.

He appealed to them to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly so that the state is spared a surge, an official release said.

Madhya Pradesh Saturday reported1,308 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,74,405, while two deaths increased the toll to 3,903.

