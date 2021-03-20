Italy reports 401 coronavirus deaths, 23,832 new cases

Italy reports 401 coronavirus deaths, 23,832 new casesReuters | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:15 IST
Italy reported 401 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 386 the day before, the health ministry said.
The daily tally of new infections slipped to 23,832 from 25,735 the day before, it added.
Italy has registered 104,642 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.35 million cases to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Britain
- health ministry
- Italy
ALSO READ
Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block
Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block
Hungary PM says his party has separated from European People's Party, seeks new directions
Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block
European stocks slide after Powell remarks, set for weekly gain