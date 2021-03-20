Left Menu

Italy reports 401 coronavirus deaths, 23,832 new cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:15 IST
Italy reported 401 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 386 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections slipped to 23,832 from 25,735 the day before, it added.

Italy has registered 104,642 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.35 million cases to date.

