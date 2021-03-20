Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths in past 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, 13,588 recoveries, and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, 13,588 recoveries, and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases surged to 24,49,147 including 1,91,006 active cases and 22,03,553 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 53,300.

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, elderly passengers above 65 years of age, pregnant women in an advanced stage of pregnancy, both parents accompanying children below 5 years of age are among the passengers who may be considered from exemption from institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. One who refuses to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act. In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration. Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have already been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday. According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. (ANI)

