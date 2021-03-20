Left Menu

Haryana: Over 3.85 lakh vaccine doses administered in six days

On March 18, the vaccine was given to 68,858 beneficiaries while on Friday, 60,944 took it.Arora said 1,75,736 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, covering around 80 per cent of them.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:40 IST
The Haryana Health Department has administered 3,85,103 vaccine doses in the past six days, taking the number of beneficiaries to 9,07,478 in the state, according to an official.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said on Saturday that the concept of “Mega Vaccine Day” on two days of a week has been rewarding. The state has already administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses to 9,07,478 beneficiaries in all, he said.

Divulging details, Arora said the Health Department administered the vaccine doses to 14,581 beneficiaries on Saturday.

The concept of “Mega Vaccination Day” was introduced on Monday when 1.5 lakh (1,58,901) beneficiaries were administered the vaccine.

On Tuesday, the vaccine was administered to 67,650 beneficiaries while on March 17, 14,199 people received the jab. On March 18, the vaccine was given to 68,858 beneficiaries while on Friday, 60,944 took it.

Arora said 1,75,736 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, covering around 80 per cent of them. Around 1,05,210 health care workers have been administered the second dose.

Sharing details of frontline workers, he said 93,371 of them have been administered the first dose while 28,426 received the second shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

