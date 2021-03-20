Left Menu

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:08 IST
India inches closer to 4.5 crore covid vaccination mark with 16 lakh doses given today
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today. "A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. These include 77,63,276 HCWs (health care workers) who have taken the 1st dose and 48,51,260 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848 frontline workers (FLWs)1st dose, 25,41,265 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities," according to the Health Ministry.

Total 16,12,172 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, which marks the 64th day of vaccination. 56,437 first dose of vaccination received by HCWs and 46,975 received the second dose today. Whereas the FLWs who received the first jab on March 20 is 92,242.

Out of these 14,41,009 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,163 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to take not let the guard down regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing, hand-hygiene and wearing face masks. He also urged people to get vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

