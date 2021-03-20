Left Menu

Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

Holidays abroad are "extremely unlikely" for most Britons this summer due to the risk of importing new variants of COVID-19, a scientist who advises the government said on Saturday, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for a second lost peak season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:24 IST
Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

Holidays abroad are "extremely unlikely" for most Britons this summer due to the risk of importing new variants of COVID-19, a scientist who advises the government said on Saturday, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for a second lost peak season. Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown and has said overseas holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

But Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a government advisory body, said the risk of importing vaccine-resistant variants back into the UK would likely scupper the nation's annual getaway. "I think international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely," Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick, told BBC Radio on Saturday.

There are growing concerns about a new wave of infections across Europe, with rising cases in countries like Germany, France and Italy potentially deterring the UK from re-opening travel routes in May. Asked about international travel, health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday that the government would say more on April 12, when it is due to present the details of how and when travel can take place.

"We'll look at the rates both here and abroad and the impact of new variants to understand whether its safe to make that move," he told Sky News. Any ban on travel beyond May 17 would be a further blow for the aviation industry's recovery prospects.

Airlines and holiday companies such as British Airways (part of International Consolidated Airlines), easyJet and TUI are desperate for travel to resume after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. Tildesley is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group which reports into the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

"We are running a real risk if we do start to have lots of people going overseas...because of the potential for bringing more of these new variants back into the country," Tildesley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...

Albania donates COVID-19 vaccines to Kosovo health workers

Hundreds of health workers from Kosovo travelled to Albania on Saturday to be inoculated against COVID-19 after the neighbouring country offered to donate some of its supplies. Kosovo, where Albanians are a majority, is the only country in ...

Cong releases 39 more candidates for West Bengal

The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election.The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in B...

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to coronavirus restrictions. Police said they made 13 arrests for COVID regulation breaches after u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021