Over 4K face-mask violators to undergo COVID test in Punjab

In view of the surge of COVID-19 in the state, teams of the Punjab Police on Saturday persuaded over 4,400 face-mask violators to undergo RT-PCR testing.

As many as 1,800 more people were fined as they were found not wearing face masks, police said. Police also distributed free face masks to over 12,000 people.

Advertisement

The move came a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered enforcement of face masks in the state.

He had directed police and health authorities to take people in public places without face masks to the nearest RT-PCR testing facility to ensure that they were not asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta appealed to people to wear face masks, comply with number limits on social gatherings and avoid crowded places.

Police started a drive to penalise people found violating the safety protocols amid surge in coronavirus cases. They have also collaborated with the mobile health teams in several districts to conduct RT-PCR tests on the spot, Gupta said.

Jalandhar Rural and SBS Nagar are leading in the RT-PCR tests with 800 and 541 tests conducted respectively on violators in a single day, Police have also registered 7 FIRs against violators in the state, the DGP added.

Appealing to the public to strictly adhere to safety protocols and leave their homes wearing face masks only, Gupta said that the drive would continue. PTI VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)