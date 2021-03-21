France reports COVID-19 patients in intensive care at new 2021 high

Left Menu

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals has risen by 66 to 4,353, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Saturday. In a separate statement, the ministry said that by Saturday 6.14 million people had received a first COVID-19 vaccine shot, or 11.7% of the adult population.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:58 IST
In a separate statement, the ministry said that by Saturday 6.14 million people had received a first COVID-19 vaccine shot, or 11.7% of the adult population. It also published data for Friday after technical problems prevented the release of its daily report.

The number of new positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 35,088 on Friday to 4.22 million, following an increase of 38,501 the previous day, while the cumulative death toll rose by 285 to 91,964, compared with a rise of 268 on Thursday. The comparable figures for Saturday were not available.

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday as the government aims to contain the spread of the virus in the Paris region and parts of northern France.

