Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases, 2,438 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 79,069 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,438 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered nearly 12 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 292,752, according to ministry data.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)