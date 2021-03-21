France reports 35,327 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-03-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 02:54 IST
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 35,327, bringing the total number to 4.25 million, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

That compared to a rise of 35,088 the previous day.

It also reported 92,167 coronavirus deaths, up by 185 from previous day.

