France reports 35,327 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 35,327, bringing the total number to 4.25 million, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

That compared to a rise of 35,088 the previous day.

It also reported 92,167 coronavirus deaths, up by 185 from previous day.

