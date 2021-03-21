China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs four a day earlier

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on March 20, up from 4 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, was eight, the same as a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,099, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

