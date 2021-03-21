Left Menu

Mexico reports 5,729 new coronavirus cases, 608 more deaths

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 07:37 IST
Mexico has registered 5,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 608 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,193,639 cases and 197,827 deaths, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

