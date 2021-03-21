Health News Roundup: China reaches 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations; Denmark reports two cases of serious illness and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills.

Miami Beach imposes 8 p.m. curfew to control spring break crowds

The City of Miami Beach imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in its busiest entertainment district on Saturday in an effort to control hordes of spring break vacationers who have become unruly in recent days. Under the new order, police will block off the Art Deco historic district in South Beach at 8 p.m., and all businesses within the blocked-off area will be forced to close, Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told reporters on Saturday. Officials will also shut down the highways leading in and out of the city overnight.

China reaches 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations: state media

China has administered 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 20, state media CGTN reported on Saturday citing the national health commission. China last reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, all of which were imported from abroad.

France reports COVID-19 patients in intensive care at new 2021 high

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals has risen by 66 to 4,353, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Saturday. The number of new positive cases remained on a steadily increasing trend, up by 35,327 to 4.25 million, following an increase of 35,088 on Wednesday.

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world's third-worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.

Greece to hand out self-testing kits as COVID-19 cases stay high

Greece will start distributing free do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests next month, the government said on Saturday, as it seeks to alleviate pressure on a healthcare system facing a stubbornly high level of new infections. Everyone with a social security number will be entitled to four of the test kits per month, and they will be distributed at pharmacies.

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law. Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas."

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

Britain has hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than half of all adults have had at least one injection, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday, making it the world's first major economy to achieve that level of innoculation. Britain's vaccine roll-out, which has raced ahead of those in the European Union and the United States, means the country is on track to ease lockdown measures and re-open the economy in line with its plan, Hancock said.

We can get most Germans vaccinated by summer's end: BioNTech founder

The founder of BioNTech, partner with Pfizer in making one of the first coronavirus vaccines to be approved for use, is optimistic that the virus will be under control in most European countries by the end of the summer despite a faltering vaccine roll-out. In Germany, owners of shuttered shops and would-be holidaymakers are increasingly restless over COVID-19 restrictions. Some 20,000 people protested against lockdown in the central city of Kassel on Saturday.

Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The two, both hospital staff members, had both received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen said.

