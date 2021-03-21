Left Menu

Philippines records 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily spike

The daily tally follows Saturday's record infections and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000. The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten restrictions, particularly in the capital region.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:44 IST
Philippines records 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily spike
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation since the pandemic began. The daily tally follows Saturday's record infections and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten restrictions, particularly in the capital region. In a bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said total recorded cases had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, with 39 more fatalities recorded on Sunday. Total recoveries increased by 15,288 to 577,754.

The DOH advised the public to suspend non-essential travel and ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone. "We need to ensure that our hospitals do not get overwhelmed, so everyone must act with extreme vigilance and help reduce transmission by consistently adhering to our preventive measures," it said.

The government has re-imposed night curfews in the capital region, where several outbreak-hit communities have been in lockdown and some businesses ordered temporarily shut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

