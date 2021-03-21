Left Menu

Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra again accounting for about 60% of the infections. Deaths rose by 197, the highest in more than two months, to 159,755, data from the health ministry showed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:00 IST
Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

India's health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people had already tested positive for COVID-19 around the site of the weeks-long Mahakumbh that began this month and peaks in April in the Himalayan holy town of Haridwar, next to the Ganges.

The festival is held only once every 12 years. Millions of Hindus are expected to crowd the site next month, as bathing in the river during this period is believed to absolve people of sins and bring salvation from the cycle of life and death. In a letter to the state government of Uttarakhand, where Haridwar is located, the ministry told local authorities their daily coronavirus testing of 55,000 people in Haridwar was not enough given the large numbers of pilgrims expected, and that cases were already rising.

"This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turn into an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh," the ministry said in a statement, citing the letter. "Currently more than 12 states in India have shown a surge in COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these states."

Uttarakhand's government says it has made mask-wearing mandatory for devotees, would distribute millions of masks for free and also keep sanitising public areas, apart from following rules laid down by the federal government. India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra again accounting for about 60% of the infections.

Deaths rose by 197, the highest in more than two months, to 159,755, data from the health ministry showed. India’s new COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.

But now five states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - account for nearly 78% of the new cases. Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, alone reported 27,126 cases and 92 deaths. As cases increase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been criticised for exporting more vaccines than the number of people inoculated at home so far.

Under pressure to boost local supplies, the Serum Institute of India has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco that shipments of further doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to them would be delayed. India has so far donated 8 million doses and sold nearly 52 million doses to a total of 75 countries. It has administered more than 44 million doses since starting its immunisation campaign in the middle of January.

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...

Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Sunday to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Partys a...

Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19

The Republic of Congo pressed ahead Sunday with an election in which President Denis Sassou NGuesso is widely expected to extend his 36 years in power, while the leading opposition candidate remained hospitalized with COVID-19.The watchdog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021