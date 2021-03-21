LG flags off mobile unit to generate awareness about COVID-19

Left Menu

21-03-2021
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flagged off a mobile unit of the health department in neighbouring Muthialpet to generate awareness about steps to be taken to keep COVID-19 at bay.

She also declared open a booth which would distribute masks, sanitisers and hand gloves to the people.

The LG, who helped some people wear the masks.

''It is through nose and mouth does the virus get into our body and hence proper wearing of face mask is necessary` she told a woman, correcting the position of the mask.

She also urged the people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 or panic bout the pandemic, which could be prevented through preventive measures The Lt Governor felicitated the health staff for their dedicated services in implementing anti covid measures in the Union Territory.

A Health Department release said covid vaccine would be administered at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital at Krimambakkam on March 24.

