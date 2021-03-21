Philippines to expand coronavirus curbs to include provinces near capital

Philippines to expand coronavirus curbs to include provinces near capitalReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:13 IST
The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 restrictions to include four provinces surrounding the capital region, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said on Sunday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections.
The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, Harry Roque said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rizal
- Philippines
- Rodrigo Duterte's
- Harry Roque
- Metropolitan Manila
- Cavite
ALSO READ
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses
UPDATE 1-Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses
Philippines: UN rights office appalled over simultaneous killings of ‘red-tagged’ activists
Philippines says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge