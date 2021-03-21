Philippines to expand coronavirus curbs to include provinces near capital

Left Menu

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:13 IST
The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 restrictions to include four provinces surrounding the capital region, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said on Sunday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections.

The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, Harry Roque said.

