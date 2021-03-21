LS Speaker Om Birla admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus, stable: Hospital

LS Speaker Om Birla admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus, stable: HospitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:48 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre here for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, and he is presently stable, the hospital said on Sunday.
''He is stable and all his parameters are normal,'' the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said in a statement.
According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day.
