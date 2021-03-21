Left Menu

Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Restaurants will remain open but only for delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining services. The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:02 IST
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 rules to include four provinces surrounding the capital Manila, and restrict travel to and from these areas for two weeks beginning on Monday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections. The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Sunday.

Only essential travel to and from the capital region and the four provinces, which Roque called the bubble area, will be allowed. "This is not hard lockdown," he said in a virtual briefing "But we have additional restrictions."

Gatherings will be allowed for weddings, baptisms, and funeral services, but limited to a maximum of 10 people. Travel will remain unimpeded within the bubble area but only individuals 18-65 years old are allowed outdoors.

Travel to and from the bubble area is limited to health and emergency frontline services personnel, government officials and government frontline personnel, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons, and those going to the airport to travel abroad. Restaurants will remain open but only for delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining services.

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000. Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, among the highest in Asia.

The health department urged the public to ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women in Lucknow.Updated reports from shooting World Cup in New Delhi.I-League match reports STORIES ...

For first time, NTPC Bongaigaon's output crosses installed capacity

The output of state-run power major NTPCs Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago, an official statement said on Sunday.The plant achie...

Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's Idlib

Turkeys defense ministry said on Sunday five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital in the northeast Idlib region, where Turkish and local allied forces hold territory.The shelling i...

Narayanasamy cites coordination work as reason for not contesting polls

EDS Changes slug, headline Puducherry, Mar 21 PTI Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he was not contesting the April 6 Assembly elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021