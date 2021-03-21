Left Menu

Too early for Britons to book summer holidays abroad, minister says

It would be premature for Britons to book summer holidays overseas as Britain must avoid a situation where holidaymakers return with vaccine-resistant variants of COVID-19, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday. Half of all adults in Britain have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, placing it well ahead of all other major economies, and of neighboring European countries where the vaccine rollout is slow and chaotic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"If we were to be reckless in any way, and import new variants that put out risks, what would people say about that? We've got the good direction of travel, we're getting there, and I think we need to make sure we preserve that at all costs," he said on Sky News. Foreign holidays are currently banned. Under the government's four-stage roadmap, they could be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest, although it could be later than that.

"I haven't booked my holiday," Wallace said in a separate interview on BBC television. "It would be premature to do that." Under the four-stage plan, a task force is due to report to the government in April on the issue of foreign travel. Wallace said people should at least wait to hear what the advice from that task force will be.

His comments were the latest in a series of similar warnings from scientists, public health experts, and politicians, raising fears of a second consecutive lost summer season for British holidaymakers as well as for airlines and travel companies. "We can't be deaf and blind to what's going on outside the United Kingdom. If you look in Europe, increases in infections," Wallace told Sky News.

