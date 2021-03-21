Left Menu

Pandemic under check in Andamans as tourists required to furnish COVID negative reports to enter archipelago: Official

Around 2,606 people above 45 years of age have also been inoculated.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 21-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:14 IST
Pandemic under check in Andamans as tourists required to furnish COVID negative reports to enter archipelago: Official

The coronavirus pandemic is under control in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as tourists are required to furnish COVID negative reports from their respective states or Union territories to enter the archipelago, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Deputy Director (Health) and nodal officer for COVID- 19, Dr Avijit Roy, said that the Union territory administration is ensuring strict adherence to the safety guidelines.

''It is compulsory for tourists to produce COVID negative reports from their native places to enter the islands. The archipelago has not reported a single coronavirus fatality in the last six months,'' he said.

Even islanders have to produce COVID negative certificates to visit any other island than the one they live in, the health official said.

A few cases are being reported during contact tracing, the health official said.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is compulsory. People are very aware now and enthusiastic about vaccination, he said.

The administration is also keeping a vigil on social gatherings and strict action is being taken against organisers of events where the limit of gatherings is breached, Roy said.

M Vinod, president of Andaman Association of Tour Operators, said that all the islands have been opened for tourism and 700-800 tourists are visiting the archipelago on average every day.

The archipelago has been generally reporting zero new cases and only 1-2 fresh infections on odd days.

The Union territory's caseload stands at 5,038, of which seven are active cases, while 4,969 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has so far tested over 3.02 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 12,374 health workers and frontline personnel have been vaccinated so far, of whom 4,774 have received the second dose. Around 2,606 people above 45 years of age have also been inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women in Lucknow.Updated reports from shooting World Cup in New Delhi.I-League match reports STORIES ...

For first time, NTPC Bongaigaon's output crosses installed capacity

The output of state-run power major NTPCs Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago, an official statement said on Sunday.The plant achie...

Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's Idlib

Turkeys defense ministry said on Sunday five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital in the northeast Idlib region, where Turkish and local allied forces hold territory.The shelling i...

Narayanasamy cites coordination work as reason for not contesting polls

EDS Changes slug, headline Puducherry, Mar 21 PTI Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he was not contesting the April 6 Assembly elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021