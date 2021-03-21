COVID-19: 18 test positive in Goa orphanage

An orphanage was on Sunday declared a micro containment zone in Goa's Ponda taluka after 18 people tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

The samples of 45 students and 17 staff from 'Matrucchaya' orphanage for girls in Kavlem, some 10 kilometres from Ponda town, were taken for testing and reports of 18 returned positive after which it was declared a micro containment zone, South District Magistrate Ruchika Katyal said.

All 18 cases are asymptomatic, and a rapid response team has been deployed to monitor and assess the situation, Katyal added.

