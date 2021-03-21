Left Menu

Delhi Prisons steps up efforts to tackle COVID-19 as inmates return

According to jail officials, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the prisons.They said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates, who were granted parole during the pandemic outbreak last year, would return.There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:45 IST
Delhi Prisons steps up efforts to tackle COVID-19 as inmates return

The threat of coronavirus infection looms large in Delhi Prisons as it readies for the returning inmates who were granted parole during the coronavirus outbreak last year. According to jail officials, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the prisons.

They said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates, who were granted parole during the pandemic outbreak last year, would return.

There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity of Delhi Prisons Department is 10,026 inmates.

The number of inmates will pass the 20,000-mark as more will come after their emergency parole lapse, a senior jail official said.

Meanwhile, the jail authority asserted that all steps are being taken to keep the COVID-19 situation under control.

“The last time an inmate was tested positive was on January 14. After that, three more persons were found positive, but their disease was detected before entering the jail.

“No jail staff has been detected COVID-19 positive after January 9. Thus, the COVID situation inside the jails is very much under control. We will continue to take all the precautions, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and quarantining the new inmates,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The jail authorities are alert and conducting tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, another official said.

A total of 1,184 convicts and around 5,500 under-trials were released under the department's decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak.

The process of vaccination in the jails has already been started. Almost all jail staff and security personnel have received their jabs.

Around 20 prison inmates in Delhi received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive for prison inmates started last week.

Delhi reported 813 coronavirus cases on Saturday. The active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to official data.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban.

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021