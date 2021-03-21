Jammu and Kashmir records 158 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 158 fresh cases, including 34 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,28,547, even as one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 88 cases, including 27 travellers, followed by 22 in Jammu district, 19 in Baramulla and 14 in Budgam districts.

In all, there were 34 travellers who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

While nine districts did not report any fresh case, seven other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 1,290 in the Union Territory, while 1,25,276 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pandemic is 1,981 as one fresh fatality was reported from the Kashmir division in the past 24 hours, they added.

