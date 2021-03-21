Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs

Romania on Sunday recorded its highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units since the pandemic began. The increasing pressure on ICU wards — where today 1,334 people are currently receiving care — comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern European country. Over the past week, Romania has been recording its highest number of infections in three months — on some days more than 6,000 new daily cases. On Saturday, health officials convened in the capital as they looked for ways to increase ICU bed capacity in order to avoid a looming shortage.

But despite the pressure on Romania's health care system, Prime Minister Florin Citu insisted that a strict national lockdown won't be enforced.

Advertisement

“A lot of people are asking if we will end up in lockdown again. My very clear answer is: NO,” Citu wrote online Saturday. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Romania, which has a population of more than 19 million, has recorded more than 897,000 infections, 22,208 deaths, and it has administered more than 2.4 million vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)