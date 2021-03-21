Left Menu

Nepal govt urges people to avoid social gathering to prevent outbreak of coronavirus

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:20 IST
Nepal govt urges people to avoid social gathering to prevent outbreak of coronavirus

Amid concern over a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the country, the Nepal government on Sunday urged citizens to avoid social gatherings and observe preventive norms.

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 275,906 with the detection of 77 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam in a statement urged people to avoid public gatherings, including conferences, assemblies, meetings and feasts, to prevent the spread of the deadly viral infection.

Gautam urged people to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, maintain social distancing and adhere to all health protocols issued by the ministry in the past.

