Left Menu

Some flyers with negative COVID-19 reports found positive during tests at Hyd'bad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:05 IST
Some flyers with negative COVID-19 reports found positive during tests at Hyd'bad airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several international passengers who travelled with negative COVID-19 reports have been found positive for the pathogen when tested on arrival at the international airport here, airport sources said.

Cases of international passengers being found positive in tests conducted at the airport despite having a negative report were being reported on regular basis, they said.

Confirming that such cases had been noticed, Union Health Ministry official Anuradha Medoju here said the information on positive cases was shared with state government officials for quarantining and other purposes.

''A few cases (of COVID-19 positive on arrival) are reported in spite of them carrying negative report...,'' she told PTI.

The official, however, said she does not have details immediately on the number of such passengers.

State health officials could not be reached for their comments.

Airport sources said those arriving from the Middle-East and the UK are tested mandatorily, while passengers from countries like US, Singapore and Maldives are allowed to go home if they carry a negative RT-PCR report of 72 hours.

While it was doubted that some might be faking their test reports in order to travel, the airport sources said in the case of positive results on arrival, it could be due to the quick incubation of virus (during journey).

It was also possible that a person might be tested negative for some reasons before the journey despite him carrying the virus in reality.

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

Erode TN, Mar 21 PTI Cash, gold jewels and other items worth Rs 1.37 crore have been seized from 65 people over the last 20 days in different parts of Erode district, said its Collector-cum-Election Officer C Kathiravan on Sunday.The seizur...

Goa ambulance firm to help train people in emergency first aid

A firm contracted by the Goa government to provide free ambulance services will now train families to provide emergency first aid, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.He said GVK EMRI 108, which currently operates a free amb...

Ganemat Sekhon wins India's first World Cup medal in women's skeet

Young Indian shooter Ganemat Sekhon won the countrys first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the womens skeet event when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.However, in the mens skeet final, Gurjoat ...

Turkish forces kill 8 YPG members in northern Syria

Ankara Turkey, March 21 ANIXinhua Turkish forces killed eight members of the Syrian Kurdish Peoples Protection Units YPG in northern Syria after they opened fire on Turkeys troops in the region, Turkeys Defense Ministry said on Sunday. Turk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021