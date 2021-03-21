UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500

UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:31 IST
Britain administered 873,784 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a second daily record in as many days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
"This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain," Hancock said in a Tweet, thanking the British public for coming forward to receive the jab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
