Left Menu

South Africa concludes sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, health ministry says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:40 IST
South Africa concludes sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, health ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has concluded the sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines it had acquired but did not use to other African Union member states, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The country in February decided not to use the AstraZeneca shot after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021