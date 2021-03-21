Left Menu

Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association defer strike amid COVID 'resurgence'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:44 IST
Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association defer strike amid COVID 'resurgence'

The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association on Sunday deferred its strike that was to begin on Monday against non-payment of their salaries in ''view of resurgence of coronavirus cases'' here.

In a letter to the commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, MCDA President R R Gautam said, ''Sudden resurgence of COVID cases in Delhi and likely suffering of patients due to our impending strike has forced us to reconsider our decision.” ''We cannot let the patients suffer because of the insensitive attitude of the authorities,'' the letter read.

The body, representing senior doctors of municipal corporations of Delhi, said it was very unfortunate that the nonpayment of their salaries is a ''very small issue in the eyes of our mayor''. ''After due deliberations on the subject, it has been decided to defer the indefinite strike for time being purely in greater public interest with the hope that in the meanwhile corporation will make payment of our salaries and all pending arrears with six per cent interest within a week,'' it said.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday.

There were 716 new cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021