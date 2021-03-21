Left Menu

COVID-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:44 IST
COVID-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi are feeling ''comfortable with mild symptoms'', his top communication aide said on Sunday, a day after they tested positive for the COVID-19.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet in Urdu, said that the prime minister and the first lady are thankful to their well-wishers for their good wishes.

Khan, 68 will continue to perform his official duties via video conferencing, he said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bashari Imran are comfortable with mild symptoms," he said in the tweet.

According to Geo News, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Khan was ''fit and doing well''.

''The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest.

''We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required. Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such,'' Sultan said.

He said that the government is in touch with the people the premier met over the last few days.

''We will be contact tracing everyone and request all the individuals that met him to isolate themselves,'' Sultan added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, had said that Khan had just a mild cough and fever.

Khan contracted the coronavirus on Saturday, a day when the country registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases since July last year.

He was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

Khan is reported to have received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID jab available in Pakistan.

Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.

Issuing a clarification on Khan's vaccination, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that antibodies develop two to three weeks after the 2nd dose of the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 626,802 cases and 13,843 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

Saudi Arabias state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual finan...

Bengal polls: BJP manifesto promises 33pc reservation to women in state govt jobs

Launching its poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in state government jobs, three AIIMS and citizenship to refugees staying for 70 ...

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021