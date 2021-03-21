Left Menu

Pune dist sees 5,408 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths; 1,245 recover

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally of Pune district rose by 5,408 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,69,478, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,245 people getting discharged, an official said on Sunday.

The toll in the district is 9,569, he added.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 2,900 and Pimpri Chinchwad 1,416, and the rest were in the rural and cantonment areas, he said.

''Pune city now has a caseload of 2,35,394, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,22,365 and the rural and cantonment areas have 1,11,719,'' the official informed.

