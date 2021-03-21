Left Menu

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:46 IST
Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally climbed to 2,13,110.

The number of active cases has increased from 16,988 on Saturday to 18,257 on Sunday.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 393 cases, Ludhiana 330, Mohali 327, Hoshiarpur 259 and Patiala 244, among others.

Ten fatalities were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight from Ludhiana, seven from Gurdaspur and six from Jalandhar, among others, the bulletin said, adding that the death toll reached 6,324.

A total of 1,331 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,88,529, it said.

There are 23 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 272 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 56,03,286 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday had held the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases and had also urged them not to let their guard down against the infection.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also reported a surge with 239 more people getting infected with COVID-19, pushing the total count to 24,459.

The death of a 59-year-old man took the toll to 362, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 1,717 on Saturday to 1,872 on Sunday in the Union Territory.

Eighty-three patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 22,225 in the city.

A total of 2,92,183 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,66,727 tested negative while reports of 131 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

