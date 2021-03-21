Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths rise above 100, total cases top 3 mln

The number of daily COVID-19 deaths in Turkey rose above 100 for the first time since early February on Sunday, and the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, according to health ministry data.

A total of 102 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the figures showed, bringing the total death toll to 30,061.

The health ministry data also showed 20,428 cases had been recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122.

