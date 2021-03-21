Left Menu

Odisha reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,38,817

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Sunday surged to 3,38,817 as 98 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality, after a gap of eight days, pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,919, a health department official said.

The state during the day registered recovery of 58 patients which took the total number of cured persons to 3,326,124, which is 99.20 per cent of the caseload.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 40 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by Cuttack (9) and Mayurbhanj (8), he said.

''Regret to inform the demise of a 15 yr Male COVID-19 positive patient of Khurda who was also suffering from Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma with immunocompromised status,'' the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have also died in Odisha due to comorbidities, the official said.

The state at present has 721 active COVID-19 cases which is 0.21 per cent of the caseload.

A total of 87.88 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 26,237 on Saturday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 3.86 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his twitter post expressed concern over the hospitalisation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and wished him a speedy recovery.

''Deeply concerned to know that Honble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota ji is hospitalized after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life,'' Patnaik tweeted.

