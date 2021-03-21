Nagpur: 34-year-old constable succumbs to COVID-19

Nagpur: 34-year-old constable succumbs to COVID-19PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:15 IST
A 34-year-old police constable died of COVID-19 in Nagpur on Sunday, an official said.
He said the force in the district has 232 active cases at the moment, and 18 had died from the infection since March last year.
On Sunday, two policemen from Kalmana, one each from MIDC, Koradi, headquarters, Yashodhara Nagar, Wadi and control room were detected with the infection, the official added.
