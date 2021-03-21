Left Menu

UK sets new daily COVID vaccination record in 'mammoth team effort'

The daily release of COVID-19 data in the United Kingdom showed that 33 new deaths were recorded on Sunday, the lowest figure since October and down from peaks of well over 1,000 deaths per day in January and February. The seven-day total number of deaths was 640, down by 37% compared with the previous seven-day period.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:23 IST
UK sets new daily COVID vaccination record in 'mammoth team effort'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 27.6 million people in Britain, well over half the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Sunday, after a daily record of 873,784 doses were administered the previous day.

More than 2.2 million people have had both doses of a vaccine, the data showed. "This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain," Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted, hailing the second daily record number of doses administered in as many days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged everyone to accept a vaccine when invited to receive one. The daily release of COVID-19 data in the United Kingdom showed that 33 new deaths were recorded on Sunday, the lowest figure since October and down from peaks of well over 1,000 deaths per day in January and February.

The seven-day total number of deaths was 640, down by 37% compared with the previous seven-day period. New infection numbers were also down, with 5,312 cases reported on Sunday and a seven-day total of 38,145, down by 4% on the previous seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 126,155 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, the highest official death toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the word. Britain's vaccine rollout is the fastest in any major economy, although the government has warned that it will slow down next month due to a supply crunch.

Despite the slowdown, progress is still in line with official targets, meaning that unless anything changes the government's four-step plan to ease lockdown is expected to go ahead as announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawars suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singhs claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021