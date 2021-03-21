Sikkim reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,206

Sikkim reported two fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 6,206, an official said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district and North Sikkim district have registered one case each, said Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia.

Sikkim currently has 54 active cases, while 5,920 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, while 97 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

A total of 81,749 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, including 173 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

