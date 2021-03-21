Left Menu

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 mln

A total of 20,428 cases were recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122. Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March, at a time when the nationwide daily infection rate was below 10,000.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:04 IST
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 mln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed.

The country recorded 102 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,061, according to the figures. It was the first time the daily tally has broken through the 100 mark since early February. A total of 20,428 cases were recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122.

Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March, at a time when the nationwide daily infection rate was below 10,000. Cases have been rising in provinces across Turkey since then, but President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday no new restrictions would be imposed for now. He said he hoped people would follow existing restrictions.

Authorities have blamed the rise in infections on the new variants of the coronavirus. The daily average of cases per 100,000 people in Istanbul rose to 251.12 as of March 19, and to 107.99 in Ankara, according to the data.

Those numbers compared with 89.9 in Istanbul and 39.84 in Ankara, both on Feb. 26. Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered about 13 million vaccine doses in a campaign that began in mid-January. Nearly 8.02 million people have received a first shot and nearly 5.05 million a second dose of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 mln

Turkeys COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed.The country recorded 102 deaths in the past 24 ...

Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on S...

UK sets new daily COVID vaccination record in 'mammoth team effort'

More than 27.6 million people in Britain, well over half the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Sunday, after a daily record of 844,285 doses were administered the previous day.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021