Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Three persons, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Sunday, taking the tally to 29,335, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Two coronavirus patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 28,933, the official said.

The state's recovery rate currently stands at 98.62 per cent, and the number of active cases is 29.

The death toll remained unchanged at 373 as no COVID- 19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, 81,251 people, including 31,140 healthcare workers, have been vaccinated in the state so far, the official added.

